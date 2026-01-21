Class Aktie
WKN DE: A2AL9M / ISIN: AU000000CL11
|
21.01.2026 18:30:00
Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway Class B Shares While They're Below $600?
There are only two non-tech companies that are currently valued at over $1 trillion (out of 11), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is one of them.As of market close on Jan. 16, Berkshire Hathaway's Class B shares were $493.29, meaning it would need close to a 22% increase to hit the $600 mark. If you're investing in Berkshire Hathaway expecting that to happen in the next few months, then you're investing in the company for the wrong reasons.Of course, it can happen, but Berkshire Hathaway is more of a value play than a high-growth stock. Yes, it routinely outperforms the S&P 500 (it didn't in 2025), but the expectation shouldn't be 20%-plus gains year in and year out. That said, I'd imagine that Berkshire Hathaway hits the $600 mark within the next couple of years, so if you're in it for the long haul, you're likely to be rewarded.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
