Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
13.02.2026 23:30:00
Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Before Earnings?
Where does the time go? Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) first earnings report in the post-Warren Buffett era is almost upon us. Buffett, of course, is still on the scene as chairman, but as of Jan. 1, he's no longer CEO. Regardless, Berkshire -- which hasn't formally set a date for disseminating its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results -- will likely unveil them toward the end of February. Here's my take on whether it's wise to load up on the popular stock in the run-up to the event, or sit on the sidelines.Berkshire's business comprises its sizable insurance operations (anchored by the well-known Geico), full or partial stakes in private enterprises, and its vaunted equity portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
