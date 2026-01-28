Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
29.01.2026 00:30:00
Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Before Feb. 27?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) made a big change at the end of 2025. Longtime CEO and famous investor Warren Buffett handed over the leadership reins to Greg Abel. That means that the next earnings update, expected to occur at the end of February, will be the first time investors get to hear about Abel's plans for the future.It probably won't be a very exciting update ... but it could be.Not long after taking the top job at Berkshire Hathaway, news came out that Greg Abel was planning to sell Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) stock. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest public investments in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, with Buffett actually having helped to support the merger of the two companies back in 2015. On the surface, that looks like a dramatic change in approach, but it really isn't.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
