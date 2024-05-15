|
15.05.2024 12:15:00
Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway While It's Below $625,000?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is a stock that most investors know about and that many would like to say they own. The problem is that buying a share of the conglomerate is rather costly, noting that the A share class has a 52-week high of around $647,000! With this stock now comfortably below $625,000, should you buy it? There are a few things to consider first.Berkshire Hathaway actually has two share classes, one with a price tag in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the other with a more modest price in the hundreds. The more expensive shares can be converted into 1,500 of the less costly ones at the holder's option. Essentially, they both represent ownership in Berkshire Hathaway, just at different percentage levels. So, the first thing any investor needs to consider is which share class is more attractive.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
