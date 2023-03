Should You Buy Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Dividend Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bill Ackman doesn't really need income from the stocks he owns. The hedge fund manager's net worth totals $3.5 billion. But he likes to generate the highest total return possible for Pershing Square Capital Management. And Ackman knows that dividends can boost total returns.Still, four of the six stocks the billionaire owns either don't pay a dividend at all or have a low dividend yield of below 1%. One, however, offers an especially attractive dividend. Should you buy Ackman's top dividend stock?Ackman seems to really like restaurant stocks. More than 35% of his Pershing Square portfolio is invested in restaurant operators. But one of those restaurant stocks really has a dividend to savor -- Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR).Continue reading