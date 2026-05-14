Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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14.05.2026 18:45:00
Should You Buy Bloom Energy Stock While It's Below $300?
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is a clean energy company making large, box-shaped power generators that let businesses generate their own electricity instead of buying it from the grid. It essentially gives companies their own mini power plant that keeps the lights on even if the larger grid goes out.Bloom's technology is gaining momentum right now, and its stock over the last 12 months is proof of that. Shares of Bloom's stock have exploded over 1,350% since last May, with a market-crushing 178% gain so far in 2026.As of May 11, Bloom trades at about $275, about 9% below its 52-week high of $302. With strong tailwinds from artificial intelligence (AI) data center construction at its back, I think this stock is worth buying while it's below $300. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)