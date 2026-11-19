For investors with $500 to spare, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) could present a buying opportunity. That is, if you're willing to stomach some volatility.

For starters, Bloom has become one of the hottest names in AI infrastructure, thanks to its fuel-cell systems, which let data centers generate electricity on-site rather than wait years to connect to a traditional grid. Given the uncertainty around AI spending, however, Bloom stock has been extraordinarily volatile, recently falling more than 40% from its all-time highs.

So, with $500 to invest, is now the time to buy?

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