Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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19.11.2026 14:30:03
Should You Buy Bloom Energy With $500 Right Now?
For investors with $500 to spare, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) could present a buying opportunity. That is, if you're willing to stomach some volatility.
For starters, Bloom has become one of the hottest names in AI infrastructure, thanks to its fuel-cell systems, which let data centers generate electricity on-site rather than wait years to connect to a traditional grid. Given the uncertainty around AI spending, however, Bloom stock has been extraordinarily volatile, recently falling more than 40% from its all-time highs.
So, with $500 to invest, is now the time to buy?
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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16.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Montagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Bloom Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bloom Energy-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bloom Energy
|146,40
|-4,31%