Booking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089
|
15.02.2026 20:47:00
Should You Buy Booking Holdings Stock Before Feb. 18?
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) has lost 20% of its value since the beginning of the year as of market close Feb. 11, and is down by 27% from its high in June. Investors have been selling thanks to concerns about AI and other challenges.The company is set to report its reults for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Feb. 18. Investors want to know if they should buy before that report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
