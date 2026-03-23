Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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23.03.2026 21:30:00
Should You Buy Bristol Myers Squibb Stock for Its 4.4%-Yielding Dividend?
A big theme for investors in 2026 has been to buy dividend stocks. They can make for valuable investments for not only the recurring income they can generate but also their stability, as they are often fairly safe investments to hang on to. Companies that pay dividends normally have strong financials that enable them to make regular payments -- but that doesn't make them guarantees.Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is a top healthcare company that pays a great dividend. It currently yields 4.4%, which is far above the S&P 500 average of 1.2%. At first glance, it may seem like a no-brainer dividend stock. But with patent cliffs looming and big question marks about its future, is that really the case?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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