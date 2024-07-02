|
02.07.2024 11:40:00
Should You Buy Broadcom Before or After the July 12 Stock Split? 1 Detail Gives Us the Answer.
A wide range of companies have announced stock splits this year after their share prices soared. When these events take place, companies issue additional shares to current stockholders, which lowers the price of each individual share proportionally. The goal is to make it easier for a wider range of investors to buy that particular stock.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has scheduled its 10-for-1 stock split for after the close of trading on July 12; shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis as of the opening bell on July 15. The semiconductor and networking giant has benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, which boosted demand for its AI networking and custom accelerators. That lifted its revenues, and the stock price followed. It has gained nearly 90% over the past year and surpassed $1,800 for a time in June.This top tech stock would make a solid long-term investment, but now the question is: Should you get in on the shares before the July 12 stock split or after? Let's consider arguments for both strategies -- and discover the one detail that offers us an answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
