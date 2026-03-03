Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
03.03.2026 09:02:00
Should You Buy Broadcom Stock Before Thursday? Here's What History and Wall Street Suggest
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) may not get the attention of some of its peers in the technology sector, but make no mistake: the company is a key player in the space. Its products represent a broad cross-section of tech infrastructure and are a crucial part of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Shareholders have been the ultimate beneficiaries as Broadcom leverages this opportunity, driving its sales and profits higher. This, in turn, has driven its stock price up 437% over the past three years (as of this writing) and up 60% during the past 12 months.The company faces a key hurdle when Broadcom reports its fiscal 2026 first-quarter results after the market close on March 4. Given the stock's meteoric rise over the past year, should investors lay out their hard-earned money to buy shares ahead of this crucial financial report? Let's see what the evidence suggests. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
