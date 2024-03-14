|
14.03.2024 11:09:00
Should You Buy Carnival Stock Hand Over Fist With $100 Right Now?
Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was decimated by the pandemic, but its business has come surging back. And investors are noticing. The shares have more than doubled since the start of 2023, even though they remain an eye-watering 77% below their all-time high from January 2018.Is it time to buy this top cruise line stock hand over fist with $100 right now? The bullish sentiment might not be enough to overturn the negative factors.Carnival reported jaw-dropping 73% and 68% sales declines in fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively, due to the coronavirus health crisis restricting cruise ships from operating. But the business has come roaring back. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
