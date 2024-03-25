|
Should You Buy Carvana Stock Before It's Too Late?
One of the top-performing stocks in the last year has been Carvana (NYSE: CVNA). Since the beginning of 2023, shares of the online used car marketplace are up a whopping 1,690%, handily beating the returns of even the best growth stocks. For reference, this is more than three times the returns of Nvidia stock over the same time frame.It is hard to beat the returns Carvana has put up for investors over the past year. Investors have gotten more optimistic about the company's prospects as it skirted bankruptcy, refinanced its debt, and inched closer to profitability.But what does that mean for investors right now? Should you buy Carvana stock before it rips higher yet again? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
