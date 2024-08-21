|
21.08.2024 14:30:00
Should You Buy Chevron While It's Below $150?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has a lot going for it as an energy investment, not least of which is the dividend, which has been increased annually for 37 consecutive years and supports a lofty 4.4% dividend yield at present. With the stock more than 20% below its most recent highs, should you buy Chevron? Here are some important factors to consider before making the final call.The headline is actually a trick question because Chevron pretty much does everything, which is why it is classified as an integrated energy company. But to be more specific, it has operations in the upstream segment (energy production), the midstream arena (pipelines and other transportation and storage infrastructure), and the downstream niche (chemicals and refining). Each segment of the broader energy sector operates a little differently and has different market dynamics.Putting upstream, midstream, and downstream businesses all under one roof not only creates a diversified company, which is further enhanced by Chevron's global reach, but tends to help soften the ups and downs of the energy cycle. Commodity prices are the main driver of Chevron's top and bottom lines, but the inherent swings won't be quite as material as they would be if it were solely focused on the upstream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.08.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Chevron-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Chevron von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)