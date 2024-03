Should You Buy Chewy Stock While It's Below $20?

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock is available at a huge discount today. At less than $20 per share, its valuation is near an all-time low. Shares peaked at $120 during the pandemic but since then have collapsed by more than 80%.This brutal drop reflects pessimism around the pet supply specialist's sales prospects in a slow-growing industry. Pet adoption rates returned to more normal levels in the post-lockdown period, and that shift means new pricing and demand pressures.The stock could be a good buy, though, for investors willing to endure some extreme volatility in 2024. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel