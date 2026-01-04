Class Aktie
WKN DE: A2AL9M / ISIN: AU000000CL11
|
04.01.2026 12:00:00
Should You Buy Class B Shares of Berkshire Hathaway While They're Below $500?
After roughly six decades, legendary investor Warren Buffett is no longer chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). During his long tenure, Berkshire's stock crushed the broader benchmark S&P 500 index, and Buffett became known as arguably the greatest investor of all time. Buffett will remain chairman of the company's board, but it's undoubtedly a new era at Berkshire.Buffett chose Greg Abel as the new CEO, a Berkshire veteran who has been working at the company since 1999. Given all the changes, should investors purchase Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway while they trade for less than $500?Class B shares of Berkshire were introduced in 1996 as a way to make Berkshire's stock more affordable for investors. With the availability of fractional shares now, investors can purchase portions of a Class A share, so there is not as much of a need as there once was, but the shares certainly feel more attainable than Class A shares, which trade at about $744,100 (as of Jan. 2).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!