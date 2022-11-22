|
22.11.2022 12:30:00
Should You Buy Cloudflare's Stock on the Dip?
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is a tricky stock to understand. The business checks several boxes I like to see in an investment and the company has strong financials. However, the stock is richly valued, presenting an internal conflict for investors.With the stock down 64% this year, has it finally reached a buying point? Let's find out.Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to help build a better internet." It does this by hosting websites in its data centers across the world. Instead of distant users accessing a website from a single point, Cloudflare's solution is much faster because a user is routed to the nearest data center.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
