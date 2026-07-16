Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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17.07.2026 01:13:00
Should You Buy Coca-Cola Stock Before July 28?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is due to report its second-quarter earnings on the morning of July 28. There are a few good reasons investors should consider buying the stock in advance, even though it recently hit an all-time high. Let's have a look. The beverage company has exceeded earnings expectations for four consecutive quarters, and while Coca-Cola isn't shattering any growth records, it remains consistent. Coca-Cola investors are also rewarded on the income side. The company has raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years, making it a true Dividend King -- a company that has raised its dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. Right now, the stock is yielding about 2.5%. The company currently pays $0.53 per share quarterly. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
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16.07.26
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07.07.26
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02.07.26
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