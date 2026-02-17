Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.02.2026 02:08:00

Should You Buy Constellation Energy Stock While It's Below $290?

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is a utility with a massive nuclear fleet and has been one of the top companies hyperscalers turn to for their growing energy needs. The stock surged over the past couple of years, reaching as high as $412 per share, but it has come under pressure recently.As a wholesale energy seller, Constellation stands to benefit from rising prices. But in an effort to curb rising electricity costs, regulators have proposed caps on electricity rates in the Mid-Atlantic market where Constellation operates. Today, Constellation Energy stock is priced under $290 per share. Does that make it a buy?On Jan. 16, Reuters reported that the Trump administration (via the National Energy Dominance Council), along with 13 state governors in the PJM Interconnection region (which serves states across the Mid-Atlantic), agreed on a joint Statement of Principles that would affect energy providers in the region.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten