Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
|
17.02.2026 02:08:00
Should You Buy Constellation Energy Stock While It's Below $290?
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is a utility with a massive nuclear fleet and has been one of the top companies hyperscalers turn to for their growing energy needs. The stock surged over the past couple of years, reaching as high as $412 per share, but it has come under pressure recently.As a wholesale energy seller, Constellation stands to benefit from rising prices. But in an effort to curb rising electricity costs, regulators have proposed caps on electricity rates in the Mid-Atlantic market where Constellation operates. Today, Constellation Energy stock is priced under $290 per share. Does that make it a buy?On Jan. 16, Reuters reported that the Trump administration (via the National Energy Dominance Council), along with 13 state governors in the PJM Interconnection region (which serves states across the Mid-Atlantic), agreed on a joint Statement of Principles that would affect energy providers in the region.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
