CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
12.11.2025 10:44:00
Should You Buy CoreWeave Stock on the Dip?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) was one of the hottest stocks on the market after its initial public offering (IPO) in March. At one point, the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud company's shares were up roughly 330% year to date. In recent months, though, CoreWeave's sizzle has fizzled somewhat.This trend continued after CoreWeave reported third-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. Its shares were around 13% lower in early trading on Tuesday. Should you buy CoreWeave stock on the dip?Based on the market reaction to CoreWeave's Q3 update, you might think that the AI hyperscaler reported dismal results. However, that wasn't the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
