WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

02.12.2025 11:05:00

Should You Buy Costco Stock Before 2026?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is having a rare off year. It's a stock that almost always beats the market, and as you go back in time, the outperformance keeps getting wider. However, Costco stock is roughly flat this year, even as the S&P 500 index has soared 17%. Is this a great time to buy? Or a signal to stay away?Image source: Getty Images.Costco continues to enjoy robust growth, and its membership model provides reliable recurring revenue and profits. That hasn't changed recently despite inflation and tariff worries. In fact, Costco is one of those companies that does well during recessions, since it sells the essentials shoppers always need to buy at the lowest prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Costco Wholesale Corp. 782,90 -0,42% Costco Wholesale Corp.

