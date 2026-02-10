Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
10.02.2026 02:30:00
Should You Buy Costco Stock Before March 5?
Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have been rallying to start 2026, as they're up 16% as of Monday's close. The retail stock is once again around the $1,000 price point, a level it hasn't been at since last summer. Investor sentiment has been rising as the stock approaches its all-time high of $1,078.The company's upcoming earnings results may play a big role in where the stock goes in the near term, and Costco is scheduled to release those numbers on March 5. Should you buy the stock before they come out?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
