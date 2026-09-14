Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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14.09.2026 19:06:22
Should You Buy Costco Stock Before Sept. 24?
Shares of retail giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) haven't been doing all that well this year. Although the business has continued to generate solid growth, the stock's value has risen by just 6% thus far, while the S&P 500 has risen at a much more impressive rate of around 12%.
Later this month, on Sept. 24, Costco is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings numbers. This report will be particularly important as it wraps up the fiscal year and could offer crucial guidance for the year ahead. Should investors buy the stock before Costco's Q4 report comes out?
Image source: Getty Images.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|30 120,00
|0,00%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|794,30
|-0,23%