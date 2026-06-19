Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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19.06.2026 11:35:00
Should You Buy Costco Stock for the Long Haul? Here's the Honest Answer.
Many investors who do not own Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) likely wish they had bought the stock in the distant past. A loyal customer base, appealing product mix, and successful execution have made it one of the world's top retailers.Unfortunately, these factors do not make the retail stock a buy. Instead, investors who do not already own the stock should keep it on a watch list, and here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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