Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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08.06.2026 19:00:00

Should You Buy Costco Wholesale Stock While It's Below $1,000?

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have been falling in recent weeks. The retail stock is now down about 11% from its 52-week high of just under $1,097. It's not a huge sell-off by any stretch, but given how strong its gains have been in recent years and how solid a business it has been, it may still make for an enticing option for investors to consider.On Monday, the stock was trading at around $975. Is it a good buy while it remains below the $1,000 mark?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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