Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
08.06.2026 19:00:00
Should You Buy Costco Wholesale Stock While It's Below $1,000?
Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have been falling in recent weeks. The retail stock is now down about 11% from its 52-week high of just under $1,097. It's not a huge sell-off by any stretch, but given how strong its gains have been in recent years and how solid a business it has been, it may still make for an enticing option for investors to consider.On Monday, the stock was trading at around $975. Is it a good buy while it remains below the $1,000 mark?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.
|
16:04
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.06.26