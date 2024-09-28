"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
28.09.2024 20:05:00

Should You Buy CrowdStrike After the Security Outage?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock has taken quite a tumble since its cybersecurity software caused a global computer outage on July 19. At their lowest point, shares had fallen nearly 40% in response to the incident, but they have since recovered and now sit only about 15% below their pre-outage price tag.So, should you buy CrowdStrike while it appears to be on the mend?Prior to the outage, CrowdStrike was an undisputed leader in the cybersecurity space. Besides endpoint protection (which protects network access points like a laptop), it offers 28 modules that provide other defenses and capabilities on its Falcon platform. These products range from cloud security to identity protection, creating an all-encompassing cybersecurity product that is hard to switch away from once fully integrated. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

