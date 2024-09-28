|
28.09.2024 20:05:00
Should You Buy CrowdStrike After the Security Outage?
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock has taken quite a tumble since its cybersecurity software caused a global computer outage on July 19. At their lowest point, shares had fallen nearly 40% in response to the incident, but they have since recovered and now sit only about 15% below their pre-outage price tag.So, should you buy CrowdStrike while it appears to be on the mend?Prior to the outage, CrowdStrike was an undisputed leader in the cybersecurity space. Besides endpoint protection (which protects network access points like a laptop), it offers 28 modules that provide other defenses and capabilities on its Falcon platform. These products range from cloud security to identity protection, creating an all-encompassing cybersecurity product that is hard to switch away from once fully integrated. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CrowdStrikemehr Nachrichten
|
26.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)