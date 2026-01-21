CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
21.01.2026 22:00:00
Should You Buy CVS Health Stock Before Feb. 10?
Pharmacy retailer CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is coming off an impressive bounce-back year in 2025 when its share price soared by 77%. A year earlier, it looked as if it was in an endless tailspin, falling by 43%. The company has been generating some more encouraging results in recent quarters, which has given investors some hope that it's moving in the right direction under new CEO David Joyner, who took over in October 2024. On Feb. 10, the company will hold a conference call to go over its latest results for the fourth quarter, which will be an early test for this year to see how the stock may perform later on. Is it a good idea to buy shares of CVS Health before those results come out, or are you better off waiting?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
