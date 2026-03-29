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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.03.2026 14:00:00
Should You Buy Defense Stocks After the Iran Conflict Sent Them to All-Time Highs?
Buying defense stocks at a time of intense, seemingly intensifying, geopolitical conflict might appear to be a no-brainer, but it's not that simple. Backlogs and revenue are growing, and upside potential is considerable.For a recent example, witness the recent announcement of framework agreements between the U.S. government and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), BAE Systems, and Honeywell to accelerate production of missile technology, including Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) used to attack Iran. However, valuations and profitability still matter.Defense stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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