Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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09.07.2026 16:15:00
Should You Buy Disney Before the End of July?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) entered a new chapter back in March when Josh D'Amaro succeeded Bob Iger as the chief executive officer of the iconic entertainment company. D'Amaro is a longtime Disney executive, and Wall Street is largely bullish on him and the company's outlook.But the stock has struggled mightily. In 2026 alone, Disney is down more than 14% as of this writing. The entertainment giant is eager to make a comeback, and Disney will report earnings in early August. So should you buy the stock beforehand?There are reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming earnings report. D'Amaro comes from the theme park side and had quite a bit of success. In its latest quarter, the experiences division reported 7% year-over-year growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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