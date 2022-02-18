|
18.02.2022 17:30:00
Should You Buy Disney Stock After Blockbuster Earnings?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) pleasantly surprised shareholders on Feb. 9 when it reported better-than-expected revenue, earnings, and subscriber growth. The House of Mouse was devastated at the pandemic's onset and has only recently made good progress in its recovery. With billions of doses of an effective vaccine administered worldwide, people are leaving their homes more often, and that's great news for Disney. Attendance at its theme parks is already above 2019 levels, and the rest of its business is catching up. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
