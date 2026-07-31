Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.07.2026 12:08:00

Should You Buy Disney Stock Before Aug. 5?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), under the leadership of new CEO Josh D'Amaro, is due to report its third-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5. The entertainment company could use some good news, as the stock has fallen more than 15% this year and over 45% in the past five years. Disney has struggled to find its footing under pressure from its expensive streaming business, corporate layoffs, and patent injunctions in the EU. Consumers are also tightening their belts as inflation and fuel prices remain high. This could hurt Disney if customers cut streaming subscriptions and limit travel this year to save money. Wall Street, though, is largely optimistic. Analysts' consensus has Disney priced around $128 per share. It's currently nearly $30 below that as of July 29. The bullish case for Disney relies on continued growth and expansion with theme parks, resorts, and cruises. Disney+ and Hulu's combined profitability and growth from recent price hikes could boost the stock. There's also been talk that Disney could exit the streaming business altogether and instead focus on licensing its media. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

mehr Nachrichten