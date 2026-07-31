Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
31.07.2026 12:08:00
Should You Buy Disney Stock Before Aug. 5?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), under the leadership of new CEO Josh D'Amaro, is due to report its third-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5. The entertainment company could use some good news, as the stock has fallen more than 15% this year and over 45% in the past five years. Disney has struggled to find its footing under pressure from its expensive streaming business, corporate layoffs, and patent injunctions in the EU. Consumers are also tightening their belts as inflation and fuel prices remain high. This could hurt Disney if customers cut streaming subscriptions and limit travel this year to save money. Wall Street, though, is largely optimistic. Analysts' consensus has Disney priced around $128 per share. It's currently nearly $30 below that as of July 29. The bullish case for Disney relies on continued growth and expansion with theme parks, resorts, and cruises. Disney+ and Hulu's combined profitability and growth from recent price hikes could boost the stock. There's also been talk that Disney could exit the streaming business altogether and instead focus on licensing its media. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
|
30.07.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Walt Disney von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsstart nach (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Walt Disney legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)