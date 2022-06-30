|
30.06.2022 11:33:00
Should You Buy DocuSign Stock Now?
After losing more than 80% of their value in less than a year, shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are trading at a more sensible valuation than investors are used to seeing. Now that this high-growth stock has been pressed down to value stock prices it could be a good time to buy.DocuSign's latest big fall was a response to a disappointing forward outlook the company shared with investors recently. On closer inspection, though, the company's long-term outlook is a lot better than its stock price performance suggests.Let's weigh the good news against the bad to see if buying DocuSign stock at its new, more reasonable valuation makes sense right now.Continue reading
