Should You Buy Dogecoin Hand Over Fist With $1,000 in 2024?

After macro headwinds and industry failures throughout 2022, the cryptocurrency market has been staging a major comeback since the start of 2023. This means good news for some of the more speculative tokens out there.Just look at Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The dog-inspired meme token has roughly doubled in the past 2 1/2 weeks (as of March 13). Investor enthusiasm is certainly picking up.As of this writing, Dogecoin remains 77% below its all-time high, established in May 2021. Does that mean now is the time to buy this cryptocurrency hand over fist if you have $1,000 to invest?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel