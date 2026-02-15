DoorDash Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHEA / ISIN: US25809K1051
|
15.02.2026 19:45:00
Should You Buy Doordash Stock Before Feb. 18?
DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The stock has taken a beating lately, sliding from roughly $230 in early January to around $165 as of mid-February -- a decline of nearly 28% in just six weeks. For scared long-term investors, a pullback like that often signals that it's time to sell.But let's start with what matters most: DoorDash is humming. Last quarter, DoorDash posted revenue of $3.45 billion, up 27% year over year, beating Wall Street estimates. Total orders surged 21% to 776 million. Yet Q3 earnings per share of $0.55 technically missed consensus, and shares got punished after the report.But the miss was driven by deliberate investment spending -- in delivery robots, fulfillment infrastructure, and the Deliveroo integration -- not due to a deteriorating demand. There's a big difference between a company spending to grow and a company watching its business shrink.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
