DoorDash Aktie

DoorDash für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QHEA / ISIN: US25809K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.02.2026 19:45:00

Should You Buy Doordash Stock Before Feb. 18?

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The stock has taken a beating lately, sliding from roughly $230 in early January to around $165 as of mid-February -- a decline of nearly 28% in just six weeks. For scared long-term investors, a pullback like that often signals that it's time to sell.But let's start with what matters most: DoorDash is humming. Last quarter, DoorDash posted revenue of $3.45 billion, up 27% year over year, beating Wall Street estimates. Total orders surged 21% to 776 million. Yet Q3 earnings per share of $0.55 technically missed consensus, and shares got punished after the report.But the miss was driven by deliberate investment spending -- in delivery robots, fulfillment infrastructure, and the Deliveroo integration -- not due to a deteriorating demand. There's a big difference between a company spending to grow and a company watching its business shrink.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DoorDash

mehr Nachrichten