02.12.2022 18:52:00
Should You Buy DoorDash Stock Before the End of 2022?
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) share prices continue to slide as the company struggles to adapt to the new normal following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The loss of the tailwinds that coincided with its IPO and much of its growth during the pandemic seems compounded by the labor shortages and supply chain disruptions that followed. Low share prices may seem inviting, but risks remain high. The company's most recent announcements of the layoffs of approximately 1,250 people at the end of 2022 likely came as a surprise ahead of a potentially lucrative holiday season, but it showcases the volatility that continues to define DoorDash.The stay-at-home requests delivered nationwide during 2020 led to much speculation about the company's December IPO. Shares originally expected to price at $90 to $95 doubled to $180 when they went live before receding to a more reasonable $102 apiece. Since then, prices have soared to almost $230 before falling to recent lows closer to $40. Volatility remains the name of the game for DoorDash, and it leaves investors on edge.Continue reading
