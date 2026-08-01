Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
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01.08.2026 17:37:00
Should You Buy Dutch Bros Stock Before Aug. 5?
Coffee chain operator Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on Wednesday.It's a polarizing stock with a "strong buy" consensus from Wall Street analysts but a sizable short-seller contingent. At the mid-July checkpoint, nearly 35% of Dutch Bros shares were on loan to bearish investors. Due to its volatile market profile, Dutch Bros' stock often makes a big move after earnings reports. Over the last two years, it has posted next-day moves ranging from a 20% price drop to a 29% jump.Is the stock poised for another surge next week, or is it better to wait and see from the sidelines? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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