|
11.08.2022 11:15:00
Should You Buy eBay as the Buyer Pool Shrinks?
eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is still suffering a growth hangover right now, but the worst might be over. The online platform recently announced Q2 earnings results that beat expectations and implied stabilizing sales and earnings trends on the way.While some of eBay's metrics are still shrinking at a double-digit rate, the speed of that decline slowed in Q2. Let's take a closer look at the results and why investors should feel a bit more confident about fiscal 2022.eBay's core marketplace business is still feeling the impact of a demand pullback compared to soaring e-commerce sales in the lockdown phases of the pandemic. The company's buyer pool shrank by 12% year over year, and sales volumes were down 18%. These results seem weak, both on their own and in comparison to those of industry peers like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), which in late July reported a 4% uptick in its buyer pool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PayPal Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PayPal Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|6 930,00
|-1,46%
|eBay Inc.
|47,06
|-0,10%
|PayPal Inc
|97,66
|1,20%
|Pool Corp.
|363,20
|-2,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.