eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
15.02.2026 04:40:00
Should You Buy eBay Stock Before Feb. 18?
When someone looks at a company like eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and asks whether they should buy its stock today, what they might really be asking is whether this "archaic" company is still worth believing in. I think the answer lies in what kind of business eBay is becoming, and whether the market is still pricing it like the company it used to be.Next week, when eBay reports quarterly results on Feb. 18, analysts expect it to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of around $1.35 on revenue of roughly $2.87 billion. Those numbers align with management's guidance from October, which calls for high-single-digit revenue growth and 5% merchandise volume (GMV) expansion at the midpoint. At first, all that sounds not that exciting or alarming, but it shows that the business continues to grow. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.
|
11.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein eBay-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|PayPal: Enrique Lores wird neuer CEO nach enttäuschendem Quartal (Spiegel Online)
|
03.02.26
|PayPal replaces chief as board warns ‘pace of change’ not fast enough (Financial Times)
|
03.02.26