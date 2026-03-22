Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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22.03.2026 10:10:00
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Before April 10?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has climbed in recent years as growth investors piled into the stock. Generally, big pharmaceutical companies aren't known for delivering enormous levels of growth and instead may gain at a more measured pace. Lilly has stood out, however, thanks to one product portfolio in particular: its weight loss drug portfolio.This pharma powerhouse sells tirzepatide, marketed under the name Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for obesity, and it's been bringing in blockbuster revenue. Demand has been high, even surpassing supply at certain points, as tirzepatide and rival semaglutide, sold by Novo Nordisk, have proven their ability to help people lose weight safely over a period of months.Lilly stock has dipped this year, but over the past three, it's climbed more than 100%. And now, a new catalyst may be right around the corner -- on April 10. Should you buy Lilly stock before that date? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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