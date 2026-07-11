Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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11.07.2026 10:44:00
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock? Here's My Honest Take.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is in a league of its own. It's the largest healthcare company in the world by market cap, with the No. 2 company (Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)) barely over half as big. Lilly's shares have more than quintupled in value over the last five years. But should you buy Eli Lilly stock now? Here's my honest take.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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