|
07.12.2023 14:30:00
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) also falls into that bucket. The healthcare giant has unlocked a new growth opportunity in weight loss, with the Food and Drug Administration recently approving Zepbound for that indication. Up 60% this year, Eli Lilly has hit new all-time highs amid the excitement around Zepbound. Should investors still buy the stock at its lofty valuation, or are you better off waiting for a drop in the share price?Eli Lilly is one of the most promising growth stocks to own right now. It also looks to be the most likely healthcare stock to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion. But there's no doubt that today it trades at a high premium. Historically, Eli Lilly hasn't been a cheap stock to buy, but it has reached new heights this year.
