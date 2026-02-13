Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
|
13.02.2026 15:00:00
Should You Buy Energy Transfer Stock Before Feb. 17?
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) will report its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 17, which may spark some investors to wonder whether they should buy the stock before the report. However, investors shouldn't expect too many surprises when the master limited partnership's (MLP) report is released, or for a big stock price reaction.In fact, over the past three years, Energy Transfer's stock has not moved by 5% or more in either direction in the trading session immediately following its earnings report. The biggest move was a 4.3% gain that followed its first-quarter 2025 results announcement this past May. Even then, there wasn't any major catalyst that moved the stock, as it turned in modest adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth and reiterated its full-year guidance.The move was probably more of a sigh of relief that tariffs were not having a big impact on its business or the economics of its planned growth projects. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
