FedEx Aktie
WKN: 912029 / ISIN: US31428X1063
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02.06.2026 18:00:00
Should You Buy FedEx Stock Before June 23?
Shares of logistics company FedEx (NYSE: FDX) have been soaring in value this year, up 45% entering trading on Tuesday. It recently completed the spin-off of its freight business. The move makes the remaining business leaner, and investors appear to be bullish on the split.But whether it can continue on its rally may depend heavily on how it does when it reports earnings later this month. Its fourth-quarter earnings call is scheduled for June 23, and that could be a big day for the company in its first earnings report since completing the recent spin-off. Should you buy FedEx stock before then?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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