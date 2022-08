Should You Buy Fortinet After Its Recent Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity is one of the defining defense issues of our time. What is unique is that it is largely fought by the private sector. Businesses large and small spend billions each year to defend against breaches, ransomware, and other bad actors. An ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure.What's more, it seems it is just a matter of time before a broad cyber conflict takes place. This would be a gigantic catalyst for cybersecurity companies like Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) which is at the forefront of network security. Fortinet's stock split didn't garner nearly the attention of Amazon or Alphabet, but perhaps it should. The stock has outpaced both of these juggernauts over the past one, three, five, and 10-year periods.Continue reading