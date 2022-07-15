|
15.07.2022 20:32:28
Should You Buy Fractional Shares of Alphabet Before the Stock Split?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is joining its tech peers in a stock split. The trillion-dollar tech giant, which is the parent company of Google, plans to do a 20:1 stock split on Friday, July 15. If you're aiming to buy Alphabet before the stock split, the clock is ticking. Fortunately, you don't have to buy whole shares to invest in the company. You can buy fractional shares right now and potentially watch those shares convert into whole shares after the stock split. Here are some quick points to consider if you're thinking about buying fractional shares of Alphabet before the stock split. Continue reading
