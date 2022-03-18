|
18.03.2022 21:41:27
Should You Buy Fractional Shares of Amazon Before the Stock Split?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in line for a 20-for-1 stock split. Many investors are waiting for their chance to get their hands on an entire share of the e-commerce giant at a reduced price after the split. But if you've done your research and believe in Amazon's potential, you don't have to delay your plans -- thanks to fractional shares. Many brokers allow fractional share purchases to help more investors gain access to stocks that might have been out of reach due to the price. Buying fractional shares is like getting a slice of pizza. Instead of doling out cash on an entire pie, you grab a slice of pizza and pay less. We'll dive into what happens if you load up on fractional shares of Amazon before the stock split. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
