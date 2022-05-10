|
Should You Buy FuboTV Stock Before It Goes Back Up?
FuboTV's (NYSE: FUBO) share prices have fallen 81% over the last year. The sports-centric streaming service is still posting solid growth in revenue and subscribers, but in the first-quarter report, Fubo missed earnings estimates, and company guidance calls for a quarter-over-quarter decline in subscribers. FuboTV is benefiting enormously from people cutting their cable bills. North American paid subscribers grew 81% year over year, topping 1 million in Q1. But that hasn't been enough to satisfy investors.The stock was trading in the low $30s in October but now trades around the $3 level. It's always tempting to buy a fast-growing company at a low share price, thinking that it could easily rebound back to previous highs. However, there are a few issues that could keep this streaming stock down.Continue reading
