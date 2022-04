Should You Buy GameStop Stock After It Announced a Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced a stock split after the market closed on Thursday, March 31. Typically, you see stock splits from companies that have share prices in the thousands of dollars; it was surprising to see one coming from GameStop, selling at $165 per share as of today's market close.Stock splits usually create a lower nominal stock price, making it more attractive and affordable for retail investors. Never mind that most brokerages allow for fractional share purchases; some investors might be unaware of that feature. The stock rose over 10% on the initial news but gave back most of those gains on the day following the announcement. Let's look closer at GameStop's stock split and whether investors should buy the stock now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading