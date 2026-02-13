Garmin Aktie
WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324
|
13.02.2026 21:17:00
Should You Buy Garmin Stock Before Feb. 18?
Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) releases its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report next Wednesday. If you're thinking about buying shares ahead of it, let me walk you through what's actually going on with this company, and why earnings season is both an exciting time and a dangerous gamble.When I think of Garmin, I picture fitness watches, marathon runners, and people in $200 running shorts. But here's where a lot of other investors are wrong: Garmin isn't just a GPS and fitness company. It's a supplier for aviation services (yes, planes), a serious player in marine electronics, an important auto equipment partner for brands like BMW -- oh, and also a successful wearables company.In fiscal year 2024, Garmin posted record revenue of $6.3 billion (a 20% jump), with every single one of its five business segments hitting all-time highs. Operating income surged 46% to $1.59 billion. Those are ridiculous numbers for a company that most people still associate with GPS navigation.
