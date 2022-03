Should You Buy GoodRx After Its Massive 40% Post-Earnings Crash?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) helps patients save on pharmaceutical medication. And at a time when inflation is high, there could be significant value in its services. However, investors are down on this growth stock as it recently released an earnings report that left them wanting much more.But with shares of the company down a whopping 40% in just the past month while the S&P 500 has only declined by 4%, the stock could be too cheap to pass up at its current price, which is near its 52-week lows. Below, I'll look at how badly the company did in its most recent quarter, and assess whether this is a good investment to add to your portfolio right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading